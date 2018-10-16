Shubhi Sharma latest photo: Known to rule the Bhojpuri industry with their acting skills and charm, actors Ravi Kishan and Shubhi Sharma have come together under one frame. On October 15, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photo in which she can be seen posing with Ravi Kishan at dandiya night. Needless to say, the duo looks picture-perfect in the Instagram photo.

Shubhi Sharma latest photo: When two stars of Bhojpuri film industry come together under one frame, sparks are sure to fly. Known to rule the Bhojpuri film industry, Shubhi Sharma and Ravi Kishan are one of the most prominent and sought-after actors, who enjoy a massive fan following. As the duo met at a dandiya night in Hajipur, Shubhi treated the audience with a selfie that ruling social media.

In the photo, Shubhi looks as gorgeous as ever in a black and red gown. To amp it up, she completed her look with bold red lipstick, that is adding oomph to her look. Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan looks dapper in a royal blue sherwani. Shared on October 15, the photo has garnered 3,680 likes and the comment section has been bombarded with compliments.

Looking at the photo, one can say the duo look picture-perfect together and we cannot wait to see them under one frame on the big screen once again after their last film titled as Dharm Ke Saudagar. Helmed by Sanoj Mishra and bankrolled by ML Sethi, the film also starred Tanushree Chatterjee and Rakesh Mishra.

Known to rule the Bhojpuri film industry, Ravi Kishan has starred in films like Devda Bada Satawela, Love Aur Rajneeti, Na Ghar Na Ghaat Ka, Chhora Ganga Kinarewala, Shahenhah, Kashi Amarnath, Bairi Kangana 2 and many others. On the other hand, Shubhi Sharma was last seen in the film Border. Post this, she will be seen in Nirahua Hindustani 3 and Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2.

Check out Shubhi Sharma’s hot and sexy photos that rule social media:

