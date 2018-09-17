Bhojpuri star Shubhi Sharma, who is best known for her performance in Bhojpuri blockbuster Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha which also starred Bhojpuri megastar Pravesh Lal Yadav, has set social media on fire with her sexy and hot photo which the Bhojpuri diva shared on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Bhojpuri star Shubhi Sharma, who is best known for her performance in Bhojpuri blockbuster Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha which also starred Bhojpuri megastar Pravesh Lal Yadav, has set social media on fire with her sexy and hot photo which the Bhojpuri diva shared on photo-sharing app Instagram. Dressed in a sexy pink top with a denim jacket and a sexy blue skirt, Shubhi Sharma looks ravishing as she poses for the camera in the middle of nature.

Shubhi Sharma is one of the sexiest Bhojpuri actresses who has worked in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Bhaiya Ke Sali Odhania Wali, Chhapra Express, Katta Tanal Dupatta Par, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se, Bairi Kangana 2, among many others. She has also worked with all the megastars of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Pravesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Ravi Kishan, among others.

With more than 153,000 followers, Shubhi Sharma is a social media sensation and is known for her amazing dancing skills. Her latest Instagram photo has taken over the Internet and fans cannot stop gushing over her cute looks. In the photo, we see Shubhi Sharma showing off her sexy legs.

