Shubhi Sharma looks like a doll where she is dressed in a plunging neckline pink suit with golden embroidery, she has paired off her look with gold jewellery and earrings. Her makeup is subtle with kohled eyes and glossy red lipstick. She has captioned her picture Lovely dandiya show with a lovely audience at Ara.

Shubhi Sharma is One of the most bankable actresses of the Bhojpuri industry and is back again to rule the hearts of her thousands of fans with her curvaceous body and her sexy dance moves.

When it comes to sweeping the audience with her phenomenal on-screen performance and stunning avatar, trust no one but Bhojpuri sensation Shubhi Sharma. As she continues to rule over the hearts of her thousands of fans, the diva took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos in which she looks absolutely breathtaking. Sharing a photo clicked by her fans on her official Instagram profile.

In her latest picture on the photo-sharing platform Instagram, Shubhi Sharma looks like a doll where she is dressed in a plunging neckline pink suit with golden embroidery, she has paired off her look with gold jewellery and earrings. Her makeup is subtle with kohled eyes and glossy red lipstick. She has captioned her picture Lovely dandiya show with a lovely audience at Ara.

Shubhi Sharma has worked with all the Bhojpuri actors such as Ritesh Pandey, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Ravi Kishan, among others. Her sexy figure is to-die-for and no wonder that her photo has driven her thousands of fans crazy.

Bhojpuri diva’s latest photo has taken social media by storm, Shubhi Sharma is one of the most bankable actors of Bhojpuri cinema known for sexy dance moves, her video manages to garner millions of likes on video sharing platform YouTube and she is also a social media sensation.

