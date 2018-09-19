Bhojpuri star Shubhi Sharma, who is known for her sexy dance moves and phenomenal acting skills, has set the Internet on fire with her throwback photo which has been doing rounds on social media since the morning.

Shubhi Sharma, who has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry is also a social media sensation

Bhojpuri star Shubhi Sharma, who is known for her sexy dance moves and phenomenal acting skills, has set the Internet on fire with her throwback photo which has been doing rounds on social media since the morning. In the sexy throwback photo, we see Bhojpuri sensation Shubhi Sharma dressed in a sexy blue and black body-hugging dress and we must say she looks ravishing in her sexy and hot avatar.

Shubhi Sharma, who has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Bairi Kangana 2, Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se, Bhaiya Ke Sali Odhania Wali, Katta Tanal Dupatta Par, among many others shot to fame with her phenomenal performance in Bhojpuri blockbuster Chalni Ke Chaalal Dulha opposite Pravesh Lal Yadav. Shubhi Sharma’s sexy and sultry photos take social media and the Internet by storm and the photos and videos go viral on social media in no time.

She is not only one of the most popular and bankable actresses of Bhojpuri cinema but is also a social media sensation with over 153,000 followers on her Instagram account. Her throwback photo, which was shared by one of her fan pages has set the Internet on fire. Shubhi Sharma, who has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry is also a social media sensation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More