Shveta Salve has time and again melted our heart with all her performances and bold moves on social media platform. The popular actress and model, Shveta Salve who made her Bollywood debut with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi has been featured in numerous magazine. The April 2008 issue of Maxim India magazine also pictured the hot diva on their cover photo. Earlier the celeb has won our heart by sharing few of her personal moments breastfeeding her tiny one and created a inspirational gesture to all those who shame breastfeeding in public.
Shveta has also participated in many reality shows including the dance reality series, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and won the runners-up title and got a brief role in the popular TV show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and later garnered praises from the jury members for her active participation in the Indian version of Fear Factor, Khatron Ke Khiladi. The super sexy model caught Tinsel town’s attention by her performance in an item number in the movie Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji.
Catch a glimpse of the sizzling celeb, Shveta Salve as she shared few of her hot, sexy and most beautiful Instagram photos:
Shveta Salve dazzles under the sky in a bikini-clad avatar
Shveta Salve looks fabulous as she flaunts her artistic shade
Shveta Salve draws a creative line taking a break from all showbiz photographs
Shveta Salve mesmerises us with her natural beauty
Shveta Salve looks sexy on the sea beach
There Shveta Salve goes flaunting her best bold pose
Shveta Salve teams her tiny dress with a pair of ankle tie crisscross gladiators
Shveta Salve shows off her fashion collection
Shveta Salve creates a vibrant moment by posing in her bikini
Shveta Salve looks perfectly bold in black
Time to Pose ⌚️ (Use the special promo code ‘SHVETA’ and get an extra 15% discount on all your purchase🙌🏼) . . Daniel Wellington celebrates the biggest shopping event of the year with 2 exclusive offers for Black Friday! – Get 25% off + free extra strap whiling purchasing Dapper Collection – Purchase any watch from any collection and receive a complimentary strap of your choice* (No Mesh Straps) Also, you can avail extra 15% discount with my code ____ Hurry! Offer Valid till 27th November 2017! #Danielwellington @Danielwellington . #blackfridaydeals #watch #DanielWellington #goa #instapic #onmywrist #timefliesby
#Repost @pyjamapeople with @repostapp. ・・・ From tomorrow till the 15th, we'll be vicariously living our dream #Parisian adventures through the gorgeous @shveshve! Stay tuned for Le #InstaTakeover | Photo credit: @hermitsethi #ootd details: Top: H&M Leggings : Wildfox couture Boots : Palladium Earrings : bought from a #vintage store for 5€ #steal. #pyjamastyle #pyjamasinparis #InstaTakeover #pyjamastyle #pyjamapeopleXshveshveXparis #shvejama #cityoflights #parisianpyjamas #wanderlust #traveldiaries
#Paris, I've heard, is always a good idea 💖 So are pyjamas! Mosey over to @pyjamapeople, my loves; I will be taking over the account from tomorrow onwards for the next three days. See my favourite #Parisian sights, #cafes, #boutiques, and #people in my #InstaTakeover #pyjamastyle #pyjamapeopleXshveshveXparis #shvejama #cityoflights #parisianpyjamas #wanderlust
It's necessary for me sometimes just to be alone and quiet and doing nothing – Charles Bukowski . . Alright maybe sometimes just pose when your dressed in your favorite threads – @chola_the_label . . 📸- @monishatpd #chola #ootd #bohochic #charlesbukowski #charlesbukowskiquotes #followthecho #pyjamapeople #instastyle #instafashion #stylishmom #fashionista #picoftheday #goa #forttiracolheritagehotel #gypsysoul #hippeatheart
It’s been awhile since I’ve had the courage to post a beach picture of mine .. And today when @hermitsethi took this one , I said ‘Why Not’ .. it’s been a year since baby and this is me after ! I look at myself today and know that No matter what I’m always gonna be that girl on the sands , who’s heart will always be by the shore . Wild will always be her favorite color and she will forever live like that ! Baby Arya has made me realize how even more important it is to never loose that true you … and I hope one day I can pass on the wild side to my baby girl .. We shall be those two girls on the sands !! . . #postbaby #thatgirlonthesands #mommybody #postbabybody #lovemylife #goa #beach #sands #ashwem #sunkissed #mommystyle #beachstyle