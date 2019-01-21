Bachchan family is known to share a warm relationship among each other. Be it parties or award functions, the Bachchans has always garnered everyone’s attention. At the popular celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan season 6, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan made an appearance. Shweta Bachchan revealed some interesting revelations about each other. The host Karan Johar made sure to take out all the spicy gossips on the family on the national television.

During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Shweta Bachchan about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s one thing that she loves, hates and tolerate. To this, she responded that she hates about her is that she takes forever to return calls and messages. Talking about what she loves about the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor, Shweta revealed that Aishwarya Rai is a self-made, strong woman and a fantastic mother. For toleration, she said that it was Aishwarya’s time management skills.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in 20 April 2007. Both actors have been featured in several movies such as Guru, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Raavan, Drona and many others. The two actors have a daughter Aradhya Bachchan. The actor has always made sure to share the photographs of his family on Instagram. Recently, the actor celebrated New Year outside Mumbai and took to Instagram to share the photograph. The family looks super cute together as they posed for the cameras.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Manmarziyaan. According to reports, the actor is all set to make his debut in Tamil cinema with 1996 blockbuster Indian 2.

