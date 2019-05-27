Shweta Bachchan Instagram photos: Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared multiple photos from her son, Agastya's graduation ceremony which took place at Sevenoaks School, in Kent, London on Instagram. In the photographs, Navya Naveli Nanda can be seen accompanying her brother and mother at the big event.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda Instagram photos: Shweta Bachchan Nanda, is feeling extremely proud of her son, Agastya Nanda who completed his graduation from Sevenoaks School, in Kent, London. She took to Instagram to share her happiness. Shweta Bachchan has shared several photographs where Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya and Shweta Bachchan can be seen smiling at the camera. All the photographs are full of vibrancy and joy which is giving out a pleasant vibe. The first photograph has been captioned with a congratulatory message and a heart emoticon.

She wrote that in the blink of an eye Agastya finished his graduation. However, going by her happiness, one photo was not enough so she shared two more set of photos. In one of the photographs, she captioned it, as one more for luck.

The last set of photographs are even more heartwarming where Shweta Bachchan can be seen wearing a brooch to her son Agastya. In the same album, mother Shweta Bachchan can be seen walking hand-in-hand with son while looking back at the camera lenses.

These photographs are winning the hearts on the Internet across social media. After posting these photos, the Instagram followers flooded the comments section with their compliments and congratulatory messages.

Abhishek Bachchan also took to Instagram to share his congratulatory message. In the caption, he congratulated Agastya on the completion of his graduation and wrote that he was growing up too fast and way too tall.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda authored the book named Paradise Towers in the previous year. Shweta launched a fashion label named MxS in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising. Shweta is married to Delhi-based business Nikhil Nanda since 1997.

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App