Shweta Tiwari best known for her television shows yesterday morning filed a police complaint against second husband Abhinav Kohli, as per reports she has filed molestation and domestic violence case against the husband. After making such charges, Police arrested Abhinav Kohli and he is still in jail. Investigation on the matter is still undergoing. The news of such charges made Shweta Tiwari’s daughter very angry and to clarify such molestation rumors, Palak Tiwari shared a personal statement on her Instagram handle against Stepfather Abhinav Kohli.

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has clarified rumors and given a statement on Instagram about molestation charges against stepfather Abhinav Kohli. She wrote in her two page statement that she was never a victim of molestation but a victim of domestic abuse. Her mother Shweta Tiwari never faced domestic violence except for the day the complaint was filed.

She furthermore said that news people don’t know what goes on behind the closed doors and how much fortitude her mother has shown in both marriages. Moving on, she said that it is their personal matter and news channel, and the public have no rights to make stories out of such heinous proportions. In her two page statement, Palak Tiwari said that her mother is one of the strongest women she knows and she is the only person who has witnessed her struggle day in and day out.

In the end, she said that my opinion is that Abhinav Kohli has ever touched me or physically molested me inappropriately. She continued, that he personally made inappropriate and disturbing remarks on mother Shweta Tiwari and her, Palak Tiwari. Words were such that questioned their dignity and embarrassed them publicly. Furthermore, she said that she is a product daughter of Shweta Tiwari and supports her decision.

