Shweta Tiwari best known for her television shows yesterday morning filed a police complaint against second husband Abhinav Kohli, as per reports she has filed molestation and domestic violence case against the husband. After making such charges, Police arrested Abhinav Kohli and he is still in jail. Investigation on the matter is still undergoing. The news of such charges made Shweta Tiwari’s daughter very angry and to clarify such molestation rumors, Palak Tiwari shared a personal statement on her Instagram handle against Stepfather Abhinav Kohli.
Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has clarified rumors and given a statement on Instagram about molestation charges against stepfather Abhinav Kohli. She wrote in her two page statement that she was never a victim of molestation but a victim of domestic abuse. Her mother Shweta Tiwari never faced domestic violence except for the day the complaint was filed.
She furthermore said that news people don’t know what goes on behind the closed doors and how much fortitude her mother has shown in both marriages. Moving on, she said that it is their personal matter and news channel, and the public have no rights to make stories out of such heinous proportions. In her two page statement, Palak Tiwari said that her mother is one of the strongest women she knows and she is the only person who has witnessed her struggle day in and day out.
In the end, she said that my opinion is that Abhinav Kohli has ever touched me or physically molested me inappropriately. She continued, that he personally made inappropriate and disturbing remarks on mother Shweta Tiwari and her, Palak Tiwari. Words were such that questioned their dignity and embarrassed them publicly. Furthermore, she said that she is a product daughter of Shweta Tiwari and supports her decision.
Firstly, i would like to thank everyone who’s reached out to express their concern and support. Secondly, i would like to address and clarify a few things out of my own rectitude: The media does not have the facts and they never will. I, Palak Tiwari, was on multiple occasions a victim of domestic abuse NOT my mother, except for the day that the complaint was filed he hadn’t hit my mother. As a reader of the news its often easy to forget that you do not know the truth of what goes on behind closed doors or how much fortitude my mother has shown in both her marriages. This is someone’s household you’re writing about, someone’s life you’re discussing. Many of you fortunately haven’t even dealt with something of such heinous proportions, and hence you have no right to comment, discuss or paint someone else’s image through your biased, misinformed views. It’s beyond disgusting and its time that i stand up for my mother for she is the strongest person i know and since out of all of us I’m the only person who’s witnessed her struggle day in and day out, my opinion is the only one that matters. Abhinav Kohli has never physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately. Before spreading something of this caliber or even believing it, its imperative you as readers know the veracity of the facts that you’re blindly divulging endlessly. However, he did persistently make inappropriate and disturbing remarks the impact of which is only known to my mother and I, and if any woman from any walk of life were to hear them she would be greatly embarrassed and provoked too. Words which would question the standing dignity of any woman, which you wouldn’t expect to hear from any man, especially not your “father”. Seeing our lives through social media, reading about us in the papers can only tell you so much about our struggles, but never enough to comment on them. Today as a proud daughter, I’m here to tell you that my mother is the most respectable individual that I’ve ever come across, the MOST self sufficient, one who’s never required or even had a man provide for her and has always taken the social standing of a “man” in both the families that we’ve been a part of.