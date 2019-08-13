Shweta Tiwari has accused husband Abhinav Kohli of harassing daughter Palak Tiwari. Reacting to the matter, Shweta's ex-husband Raja Chaudhary told the TOI that it was very disturbing for him as a father.

Shweta Tiwari accuses husband Abhinav Kohli of harassing daughter Palak Tiwari: Raja Chaudhary says very disturbing for him as a father: Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak Tiwari made the headlines after the former registered a police complaint against her husband and actor Abhinav Kohli over domestic violence. In the complaint, Shweta alleged that Abhinav used to beat Palak in a fit of rage. Shweta further accused Kohli of passing obscene remarks to her daughter and claimed that he has been showing her vulgar photos since October 2017. Before Abhinav Kohli, Shweta was married to Raja Chaudhary. She had faced domestic violence from her first marriage too, which led to her divorce.

When asked about the accusation levelled against Kohli by his ex-wife Shweta, Raja told the TOI that he got to know about the matter through media. He said that as a father it was really disturbing for him. He revealed that he has been continuously in touch with his daughter. He said that Palak has told him not to worry as she was fine.

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari recently narrated the entire episode through her official Twitter handle. While she denied any physical molestation, she did agree to the fact that her father made inappropriate and disturbing remarks against her.

The Mumbai Police has arrested Kohli under Sections 509, 354 (a), 323, 504, 506 of the IPC and 67-A of the IT Act on Sunday. He was also presented before the court on Monday, August 12, 2019. Well, this is not teh first time that Tiwari has become the victim of domestic violence.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App