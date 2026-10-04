Shweta Tiwari Birthday: 2 Marriages, 2 Divorces And A Lesson About Love She Learnt The Hard Way

Shweta Tiwari Birthday: Shweta Tiwari has played a lot of strong female characters on TV, the tough realities of life have always taught her outside the TV set. On the occasion of Shweta’s 46th birthday on October 4, 2026, the focus is more on what the actress has learned from her two marriages and divorces, rather than the fact that she had two marriages and two divorces.

Shweta has spent years with a reputation of having married at a young age, giving birth to her children at 20 and being through two failed marriages, only to raise her kids alone. However, the story as told by the actress reveals that behind all of this, she has learned an important lesson: expectations of the people from a relationship change with time.

Shweta Tiwari Married At 19 — And Later Realised What She Was Looking For

Shweta married actor Raja Chaudhary when she was 19. The marriage later became troubled, and the couple eventually divorced. They have a daughter, Palak Tiwari. Looking back at her early understanding of relationships, Shweta has spoken about advice from her mother that she did not fully understand at the time. Her mother had stressed the importance of choosing a partner who was capable and responsible.

But Shweta has said that what she was actually seeking from her partners was emotional support because she did not need them financially. That distinction became important in hindsight. Her reflections suggest that emotional dependence can become its own vulnerability, particularly when a person enters a relationship believing that emotional support is all they need from their partner.

Her Second Marriage Also Ended In Divorce

Shweta later married actor Abhinav Kohli. The relationship also ended, and the two became involved in a very public dispute. Rather than treating both marriages simply as “failed relationships”, Shweta’s own comments over the years have offered a different way of looking at what happened. Her understanding of what makes a relationship work — and what a person should expect from a partner — evolved through those experiences.

That is also why the story of her two divorces cannot be separated from her growing emphasis on independence. Shweta has spoken publicly about financial independence and the importance of being able to stand on one’s own feet. For her, rebuilding her life was not simply about moving on from a marriage; it was also about changing the kind of dependence she was willing to have in a relationship.

She Once Wanted A Father For Palak. Her Thinking Changed

One of the most revealing changes in Shweta’s thinking concerned her daughter Palak. She had earlier believed that her daughter needed a father and that having both parents would provide the kind of family structure a child should have. But her experiences eventually made her question that assumption.

Shweta later reflected on whether a family with both parents automatically becomes a happy family. That shift is perhaps one of the most significant lessons in her personal journey.

Instead of measuring a family simply by whether a mother and father are present under the same roof, her thinking moved towards the quality of the environment a child grows up in. For someone who had once viewed a “complete” family as an important goal, that was a considerable change in perspective.

From Surviving Relationships To Recognising Lies

Shweta’s relationship history also resurfaced in a very different way when she appeared in The Traitors 2. In the show’s promotional material, she made a pointed reference to being able to identify lies after experiences involving her former husbands. The remark connected her personal history to the central premise of the reality show — identifying deception.

It was a reminder of how much her public identity has become intertwined with the lessons she has drawn from her past. The point, however, is not that two divorces automatically make someone an expert at spotting lies. Rather, Shweta herself has repeatedly connected her experiences in relationships with a growing understanding of people, dependence and self-preservation.

Shweta Tiwari’s Biggest Lesson Was About Herself

Thus, the most fascinating thing about Shweta Tiwari’s relationship saga is neither that she has been married twice nor that both marriages have turned out to be divorces. What is more fascinating about her relationship saga is what Shweta herself says she has learnt in between.

At 19, when she tied the knot, Shweta was under the spell of a totally different kind of love than the one she has come up with after going through all those experiences. She used to cherish emotional support and value family structure as a necessity for her child. Her later experiences made her think otherwise.

Now, the more remarkable episode of her saga is “not two failed marriages” but the transformation of her concept of a good relationship. In other words, Shweta Tiwari’s birthday is not just another reminder of “Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay or Bigg Boss 4 winner”. Her birthday is the day to remember what she herself has learnt about life.

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