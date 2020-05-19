When we speak about starkids, it is usually Bollywood that comes to our mind. However, Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is one starkid from the television industry who has been grabbing all the attention. Some go gaga over her looks while some compare her looks to International celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid. Amid all the praises and appreciation, her admirers have been eagerly waiting for her acting debut. So much so that some have also asked Karan Johar to launch her.

From gorgeous selfies to out and out photoshoots, Palak manages to stun everyone with her every picture. Even before she makes her acting debut, Palak has more than 400K followers on Instagram. This is no less than a testament of her popularity and craze among the fans. Shweta Tiwari revealed in a recent interview with a news portal that Palak really likes makeup. She bought Rs 1 lakh 80 thousand on her 16th birthday.

On the work front, there were reports that Palak will make her debut with a Bollywood movie titled Quickie alongside Darsheel Safari. Aa a response to which, Shweta Tiwari clarified on Instagram that the project was on board but the process was too long. Since Palak is currently in 12th, they decided that it would be best to pull back because her education is paramount at this time. She further assured everyone that Palak will soon make her debut.

There were also reports that Palak was approached to play Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s reboot, which is now played by Erica Fernandez.

