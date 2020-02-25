Actor Shweta Tiwari shared beautiful pictures with her family on Instagram from her brother Nidhaan's Haldi ceremony.

Television actor and former Bigg Boss winner Shweta Tiwari impressed everyone in a yellow color ethnic wear on Tuesday at a wedding. She was twinning with her daughter Palak Tiwari and both enjoyed a family day out. Both gorgeous mother and daughter were joined by Shweta’s brother Nidhaan and son Reyansh.

The television actor took shared the beautiful pictures of the Haldi ceremony on photo-sharing site Instagram. She captioned her post, “Khushiyaaann! @palaktiwarii @yasmin8388 #nidwedsyas #nidyas.” Palak and Shweta were all in smiles and hugging to Nidhaan’s to-be wife, Yasmin.

In another photo, Shweta Tiwari can be seen with her entire family posing for the camera. She was joined by her father, mother, daughter Palak, son Reyansh, brother Nidhaan, and his to be wife Yasmin. With this picture, she said “Familia #mummy #papa #bhai #bacche #nidwedsyas.

She also shared photos and videos of the ceremony on her Instagram stories.

Her pictures garnered thousands of hearts and the comment section was loaded with lovely messages.

Shweta Tiwari”s co-stars and colleagues shared lovely comments on her pictures. Bigg Boss 13 fame Daljeet Kaur said Touch wooooood !!!! Kitni khoobsoorat picture hai, (Such beautiful pictures). Actor Kishwer Merchant said So pretty.

Shweta Tiwari who divorced her husband Abhinav Kohli last year, in an interview, had said that she has enough love from her family and kids. Now there’s no space and time for anybody else. She said She wants to focus on work and deliver some good shows.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App