Popular TV star Shweta Tiwari posted a beautiful picture on her official Instagram page on Monday, September, in which she was seen wearing a long violent-coloured dress, designed by Ruchika Jalan. The dress was paired with black and golden flat bellies. Shweta gained immense stardom after she appeared in the most famous TV sop titled Kasautii Zindagii Kay. After that, Shweta was seen in Bigg Boss season 4, which was even won by her.

Besides acting, She also tried her hands into dancing. In 2010, she came as a participant in the famous reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 6, with judges Karan Johar and legendary actor Madhuri Dixit. Her wife has not been hidden from social media.

She had married to actor Raja Chaudhary but got separated from him in 2007 after nine years of togetherness. She suffered too much since Raja was an aggressive man and had alcohol issues.

Despite family woes, she gave birth to a very beautiful daughter, named Palak, who is seen many times on her official Instagram handle. Shweta often shared her daughter’s pictures besides other photos.

After the failure of her former relationship, the beauty got married again with actor Abhinav Kohli in the 2013 year and gave birth to an adorable baby boy.

Shweta often shares pictures of her beautiful family on Instagram and her newly born baby boy. Besides being an amazing mother she has done immensely well in the TV industry.

