Shweta Tiwari: Shweta Tiwari, a popular television actress who had gained her fame for her role Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay is an inspiration for the women who face every difficult circumstance on their personal life. In a recent interview, Shweta Tiwari opened up about the troubled marriage with Anubhav Sinha. This is not the only news about the actor that is doing the rounds on the Internet. Several dark secrets have come out regarding her failed marriage with Anubhav Kohli. But what is quite motivating is to see Shweta Tiwari standing with strength and courage with a bright smile on her face. Shweta Tiwari faced a failed marriage not only with Anubhav Kohli but also with Raja Chaudhary.

Raja Chaudhary married the actress Shweta Tiwari in 1998 and they have a daughter named Palak. The couple were head over heels in love but later their love paradise hit a rough patch and unfortunately they got separated. The couple filed a divorce on October 10, 2012.

Tiwari filed a complaint regarding domestic violence. Also, put light on the character of Raja under the influence of alcoholism and violence. She informed the police that Raj used to beat her regularly. He used to turn up on the shows and reality shows and misbehave with her.

Recent shocking revelations regarding Shweta Tiwari’s second marriage have taken the whole television industry as a surprise.

Tiwari and actor Abhinav Kohli Tiwari who got hitched in In August 2019, Tiwari got married on July 13, 2013, after dating her for almost three years filed a complaint of domestic violence. against Kohli. In her c0mplaint she had alleged that Kohli had harassed her and daughter, Palak. Kohli was sent into police custody.

On November 27, 2016, Tiwari gave birth to a baby boy. Reports of the problems emerged in her marriage first in 2017. The couple appeared in Season 2 of the reality dance show Nach Baliye. The couple separated in 2007 post nine years of marriage.

