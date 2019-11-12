Shweta Tiwari is the news again and this time it's not about her marriage but her new show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Although, she said that her second marriage was like a poison in the body which she took out at the right time.

In August, Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak Tiwari reportedly accused her husband Abhinav Kohli of domestic violence and police arrested him and put him behind the bars for that. Shweta claimed that she dealt with the problem like an infection in the body which could be poisonous if not treated at the right time. Currently, she is busy with her new show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and she is enjoying her personal space at the moment.

In a recent interview, Shweta has claimed that there was an infection that was hurting her badly, she got it removed that’s it. She said that people thought it was her hand, part of her body, but they need to understand it was poisonous and she had to take it out immediately. And now, she is happy and healthy again. She doesn’t think she is trying to portray herself happy, she is actually happy.

That’s well said by Shweta that she won’t stop living her life as there is much more to look after. She added, if her one hand stops working, she won’t stop living her life. She will start using her other hand. Similarly, if one part of her life goes wrong, she won’t stop leading her life. She has to look after her life, her kids, their school, their doctor, her phone, her hoise, and electric bills.

Slamming people who questioned on her second marriage that it also didn’t work, she said that why can’t things go wrong, at least she has guts to face them and speak about it openly in public. We wish that everything goes well in her life now onwards and her new show gets a huge success as she has made her comeback after a long time on television.

