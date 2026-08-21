LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > ‘Is This How A Marathi Maanus Behaves?’ Shweta Tiwari Calls Out Raj Thackeray Supporters Over Online Abuse

‘Is This How A Marathi Maanus Behaves?’ Shweta Tiwari Calls Out Raj Thackeray Supporters Over Online Abuse

Shweta Tiwari shared screenshots of abusive DMs and questioned people she alleged were Raj Thackeray supporters, asking whether such behaviour represents the pride associated with being a “Marathi maanus”.

Shweta Tiwari Abusive DMs, Image Credits- Instagram
Shweta Tiwari Abusive DMs, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-08-21 11:11 IST

Shweta Tiwari has responded to the alleged abuse that she claims to be receiving on social media platforms. The actress, who is currently being seen as one of the contestants in The Traitors India Season 2, posted images of the offensive messages on her Instagram Story and asked how people who boast themselves to be “Marathi maanus” could indulge in abusing women.

The case has even prompted Shweta to speak to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray, claiming some of those who were messaging her were his followers. However, instead of ignoring it, Shweta took screenshots of the profiles of the offenders and raised a general issue regarding the use of offensive language and sexually offensive language directed towards women on the internet.

You Might Be Interested In

Shweta Tiwari Calls Out Abusive DMs

Taking it to Instagram Stories, Shweta started off by discussing the issue which is unfortunately all too common on social media – the abuse that men mete out to women in their lives in the form of degrading language without even knowing the woman.

Shweta Tiwari Story

Shweta Tiwari Story

According to the actor, such behaviour can’t be attributed merely to ignorance or tough upbringing. As per her, many of these people who use such language seem to come from families which have their own mothers, wives, daughters, and sisters but they seem quite comfortable hurling insults at another woman.

Why Did Shweta Tiwari Question Raj Thackeray?

Shweta Tiwari Story

Shweta Tiwari Story

A new twist in the matter occurred when Shweta pointed out the possible political affiliation of one of the tweeps. According to her claims, the person seemed to be one of the supporters of Raj Thackeray himself or even his party. Then Shweta proceeded to talk about her personal connection to Maharashtra. She explained that she was born and bred there, and that her father grew up in Mumbai.

Shweta mentioned that she had grown up with the notion of “Marathi Maanus” being associated with pride and dignity, which includes respect for women. Witnessing such people sending threatening messages therefore made her doubt the true meaning of that identity. Talking directly to Raj Thackeray, Shweta wondered if he found such behaviour from his supporters acceptable.

‘Respect Women. Period’

It wasn’t just about her own personal experience of abuse; Shweta’s statement was much more than that. Shweta made a point that merely being in a disagreement with a woman is no reason to violate her dignity. Her message was clear: people should respect women even those who do not personally know or love them.

The actress ended her statement with an emphatic plea “Respect women… Period.” While the recent posts of the actress have gained much popularity in times when she is already making headlines through The Traitors Season 2, her recent statement went further than the reality TV series as she talked about the regular problem faced by women on the Internet.

ALSO READ: Sana Khan B’Day Spl: Maulana Anas Once Called Her ‘Behen’, Later Married Her — How Heartbreak And Faith Changed Her Life

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Is This How A Marathi Maanus Behaves?’ Shweta Tiwari Calls Out Raj Thackeray Supporters Over Online Abuse
Tags: shweta tiwari

RELATED News

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Movie Review: Nivin Pauly Returns To Familiar Territory, But Is The Old Rom-Com Charm Back?

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Emraan Hashmi Film Ends Week 1 Above Rs 160 Crore Worldwide

Irumudi Movie Review: Ravi Teja Steps Away From His Mass Image, But Does The Emotional Gamble Pay Off?

‘Tukaram Ji, Where Are You?’: Shweta Tiwari Finds Cockroach In Instamart Cold Drink Order, Questions Maharashtra FDA Chief

Ahead Of Taapsee Pannu’s Gandhari: 5 Films That Show How Far A Mother Can Go To Protect Her Child

LATEST NEWS

Is TCS Spying On Its Employees? Concerns Raised After Monitoring Tool Reportedly Installed On Company Laptops

AUS vs BAN, 2nd Test: Nathan Lyon In Or Out? Australia Make Big Decision On Their Playing XI Against Bangladesh

What Is India’s NAG Missile? Know Its Range, Cost, Features And Tank-Killing Capability

‘Is This How A Marathi Maanus Behaves?’ Shweta Tiwari Calls Out Raj Thackeray Supporters Over Online Abuse

Customers Losing Faith In Samsung? Galaxy Watch4 Classic Display Goes Blank After Update, User Struggles To Reconnect

ENG vs PAK: English Spectator Spills Glasses Of Alcohol In Epic Fashion, Leaves Commentator Amused During Leeds Test | Watch VIDEO

Mumbai Man Poses As Transgender, Enters Woman’s Home On Evil-Eye Pretext, Assaults Her

Shocking Food Safety Lapse At Mumbai’s Jimy’s Burger, Customer Finds Piece Of Glass In Meal

Imran Khan Returns To Jail After Midnight Hospital Visit Amid Right-Eye Vision Concerns

Brazilian Football Legend Ronaldinho Comes Out Of Retirement At 46, To Join Serie C Side Ravenna

‘Is This How A Marathi Maanus Behaves?’ Shweta Tiwari Calls Out Raj Thackeray Supporters Over Online Abuse

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Is This How A Marathi Maanus Behaves?’ Shweta Tiwari Calls Out Raj Thackeray Supporters Over Online Abuse

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Is This How A Marathi Maanus Behaves?’ Shweta Tiwari Calls Out Raj Thackeray Supporters Over Online Abuse
‘Is This How A Marathi Maanus Behaves?’ Shweta Tiwari Calls Out Raj Thackeray Supporters Over Online Abuse
‘Is This How A Marathi Maanus Behaves?’ Shweta Tiwari Calls Out Raj Thackeray Supporters Over Online Abuse
‘Is This How A Marathi Maanus Behaves?’ Shweta Tiwari Calls Out Raj Thackeray Supporters Over Online Abuse

QUICK LINKS