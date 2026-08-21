‘Is This How A Marathi Maanus Behaves?’ Shweta Tiwari Calls Out Raj Thackeray Supporters Over Online Abuse

Shweta Tiwari has responded to the alleged abuse that she claims to be receiving on social media platforms. The actress, who is currently being seen as one of the contestants in The Traitors India Season 2, posted images of the offensive messages on her Instagram Story and asked how people who boast themselves to be “Marathi maanus” could indulge in abusing women.

The case has even prompted Shweta to speak to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray, claiming some of those who were messaging her were his followers. However, instead of ignoring it, Shweta took screenshots of the profiles of the offenders and raised a general issue regarding the use of offensive language and sexually offensive language directed towards women on the internet.

Shweta Tiwari Calls Out Abusive DMs

Taking it to Instagram Stories, Shweta started off by discussing the issue which is unfortunately all too common on social media – the abuse that men mete out to women in their lives in the form of degrading language without even knowing the woman.

Shweta Tiwari Story

According to the actor, such behaviour can’t be attributed merely to ignorance or tough upbringing. As per her, many of these people who use such language seem to come from families which have their own mothers, wives, daughters, and sisters but they seem quite comfortable hurling insults at another woman.

Why Did Shweta Tiwari Question Raj Thackeray?

Shweta Tiwari Story

A new twist in the matter occurred when Shweta pointed out the possible political affiliation of one of the tweeps. According to her claims, the person seemed to be one of the supporters of Raj Thackeray himself or even his party. Then Shweta proceeded to talk about her personal connection to Maharashtra. She explained that she was born and bred there, and that her father grew up in Mumbai.

Shweta mentioned that she had grown up with the notion of “Marathi Maanus” being associated with pride and dignity, which includes respect for women. Witnessing such people sending threatening messages therefore made her doubt the true meaning of that identity. Talking directly to Raj Thackeray, Shweta wondered if he found such behaviour from his supporters acceptable.

‘Respect Women. Period’

It wasn’t just about her own personal experience of abuse; Shweta’s statement was much more than that. Shweta made a point that merely being in a disagreement with a woman is no reason to violate her dignity. Her message was clear: people should respect women even those who do not personally know or love them.

The actress ended her statement with an emphatic plea “Respect women… Period.” While the recent posts of the actress have gained much popularity in times when she is already making headlines through The Traitors Season 2, her recent statement went further than the reality TV series as she talked about the regular problem faced by women on the Internet.

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