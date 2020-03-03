Indian Television actress Shweta Tiwari is known widely for her beautiful looks and stunning personality. Well, her daughter Palak Tiwari is not that different. The young and upcoming star, who is a replica of her mother has got the viewers with her glamorous pictures on social accounts. Shweta Tiwari has often been questioned about Palak’s debut, who is gorgeous as her mother. Where Palak is taking baby steps and got a photoshoot done for herself.

Teenager girl seems to flaunt her looks in her recent photoshoot, where Palak is seen wearing make-up, thick luscious hair and a creamy lip tint. Palak shared her pictures from the photoshoots on her Instagram account, where she made her fans drop on their knees by seeing her gorgeous pictures.

TV actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is a young style diva. She has an interesting sense of styling and her Instagram feed is proof of the same. With a height to kill for, a petite frame and lovely long tresses, Palak look amazing in all her outfits. Take a look at her recent Photoshoots:

After the post, fans showered their love for the rising star and gave many comments on her post, even Shweta Tiwari’s dear producer-friend Vikaas Kalantari commented on Palak’s post and wrote Stunning.

Fans got really hooked to the pictures and could not control themselves commenting on the post, one said swear to the god no actress or model is beautiful than her, is she real or just an illusion. Some said that her sharp features are just up to the mark and she will be the leading lady in the Bollywood soon.

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Darsheel Safary. However, that did not happen and the fans have to wait a little longer to see Palak ignite a fire on the big screens.

