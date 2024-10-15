Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sick New World 2025: What Is The Origin Of This Hard Rock Music Festival? Check Latest Lineup, Dates And Venue

This large-scale, one-day event will showcase over 50 performers, including major names like Queens of the Stone Age, Gojira, AFI, Evanescence, Tomahawk, 311, Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway among others

Sick New World 2025: What Is The Origin Of This Hard Rock Music Festival? Check Latest Lineup, Dates And Venue

Hard rock fans have reason to celebrate again next year as Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival returns, with Metallica and a reunited Linkin Park set to headline its third edition on April 12 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

This large-scale, one-day event will showcase over 50 performers, including major names like Queens of the Stone Age, Gojira, AFI, Evanescence, Tomahawk, 311, Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, the Flaming Lips, the Sisters of Mercy, Meshuggah, Filter, and Cradle of Filth. Tickets will be available starting Friday, October 18.

The lineup also features a strong undercard with cult favorites like X, Refused, Quicksand, Melvins, and Cannibal Corpse, as well as veteran bands such as Underoath, Mudvayne, Kittie, Orgy, Lacuna Coil, and Stabbing Westward. Additionally, Acid Bath, a Louisiana sludge metal band, will reunite for their first live show since 1997.

Since its debut in 2023, Sick New World has been known for rare performances, including some of System of a Down’s few live appearances over the past five years.

Frontman Serj Tankian reflected on the experience, telling SPIN after the festival’s inaugural year, “It was more fun than many other tours I’ve been on, which is why we’re doing it again. It was a blast. We rehearsed just enough, but after that, who knows? Let’s see what happens on stage.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sick New World (@sicknewworld)

ALSO READ: Is Marvel Planning For Deadpool and Wolverine Sequel After Massive Success? 

Filed under

latest entertainment news Linkin Park metallica sick new world Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Was Francesca Eastwood Arrested? Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Got In BIG Trouble In LA Involving Visible Injuries

Why Was Francesca Eastwood Arrested? Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Got In BIG Trouble In LA Involving...

What Is Google’s Android 15 Called? Check Brand New Features With Fresh Updates

What Is Google’s Android 15 Called? Check Brand New Features With Fresh Updates

What Is Amari Cooper’s Net Worth? Know His Salary As Cleveland Browns Trade Him To Buffalo Bills

What Is Amari Cooper’s Net Worth? Know His Salary As Cleveland Browns Trade Him To...

Israel Assures US Over Not Attacking Iranian Nuclear Or Oil Sites

Israel Assures US Over Not Attacking Iranian Nuclear Or Oil Sites

Lupita Nyong’o Gets Emotional After Remembering Late Chadwick Boseman: Grief Is Just Love With No Place To Put It

Lupita Nyong’o Gets Emotional After Remembering Late Chadwick Boseman: Grief Is Just Love With No...

Entertainment

Why Was Francesca Eastwood Arrested? Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Got In BIG Trouble In LA Involving Visible Injuries

Why Was Francesca Eastwood Arrested? Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Got In BIG Trouble In LA Involving

Lupita Nyong’o Gets Emotional After Remembering Late Chadwick Boseman: Grief Is Just Love With No Place To Put It

Lupita Nyong’o Gets Emotional After Remembering Late Chadwick Boseman: Grief Is Just Love With No

Is Marvel Planning For Deadpool and Wolverine Sequel After Massive Success?

Is Marvel Planning For Deadpool and Wolverine Sequel After Massive Success?

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn Teases New Superman Character With Fresh Tease

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn

On Which OTT Platform Will Joker: Folie à Deux Stream? Check Release Date And Internet Reactions

On Which OTT Platform Will Joker: Folie à Deux Stream? Check Release Date And Internet

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox