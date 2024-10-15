Sick New World 2025: What Is The Origin Of This Hard Rock Music Festival? Check Latest Lineup, Dates And Venue

This large-scale, one-day event will showcase over 50 performers, including major names like Queens of the Stone Age, Gojira, AFI, Evanescence, Tomahawk, 311, Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway among others

Hard rock fans have reason to celebrate again next year as Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival returns, with Metallica and a reunited Linkin Park set to headline its third edition on April 12 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

This large-scale, one-day event will showcase over 50 performers, including major names like Queens of the Stone Age, Gojira, AFI, Evanescence, Tomahawk, 311, Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, the Flaming Lips, the Sisters of Mercy, Meshuggah, Filter, and Cradle of Filth. Tickets will be available starting Friday, October 18.

The lineup also features a strong undercard with cult favorites like X, Refused, Quicksand, Melvins, and Cannibal Corpse, as well as veteran bands such as Underoath, Mudvayne, Kittie, Orgy, Lacuna Coil, and Stabbing Westward. Additionally, Acid Bath, a Louisiana sludge metal band, will reunite for their first live show since 1997.

Since its debut in 2023, Sick New World has been known for rare performances, including some of System of a Down’s few live appearances over the past five years.

Frontman Serj Tankian reflected on the experience, telling SPIN after the festival’s inaugural year, “It was more fun than many other tours I’ve been on, which is why we’re doing it again. It was a blast. We rehearsed just enough, but after that, who knows? Let’s see what happens on stage.”

