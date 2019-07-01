Marjaavan: The filmmakers of Marjaavan have decided to do a remake of the Delhi 6's Masakali and actor Sidharth Malhotra will feature in the song.

Marjaavan: Its the season of remakes and Bollywood hit songs like Hawa Hawai and Tu Cheez Badi hai mast have been revamped and made popular again among the Hindi film fans. Another hit number which is being remade is the song Masakali from Sonam Kapoor’s Delhi 6. The filmmakers of Marjaavan were searching for a similar track and melody when they stumbled upon the Delhi 6 song and have therefore planned to use the Masakali song for the film.

The song Masakali was originally sung by Mohit Chauhan and the song won the award for the Filmfare award for The best male playback singer. The original song saw Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan who played the lead role in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Delhi 6.

Marjaavan is being directed by Milap Zaveri and the star-studded film will include Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

The Marjaavanmakers have yet to shoot the song and the Masakali remake will feature Sidharth Malhotra and one of the girls.

The dance number has been composed and rendered by Yo Yo Honey Singh. Recently the crew of Marjaavan had wrapped up the shooting of a dance track which saw Nushrat Bharucha shaking a leg with Sidharth Malhotra.

Marjaavan is a romantic action drama which will be helmed by Milap Zaveri and is set to hit the theatres nationwide on Gandhi Jayanti this year. Bhushan Kumar, who is a co-producer for the film described the film as “a violent, dramatic love story.” Marjaavan is most likely to clash with much anticipated Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s upcoming YRF movie.

