Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who has made his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, has received a heartfelt note from Bollywood megastar Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actor has shared a photo on his official Instagram account expressing his gratitude and happiness. Siddhant has previously starred in web-series like Life Sahi Hai and Inside Edge.

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has emerged as the national crush of India after his impeccable performance as MC Sher. Be it his performance, interviews or photos, the newcomer is receiving a lot of love on and off social media and rightfully so. After being showered by praises from film critics as well as the audience, the actor has received a heartfelt note from none other than Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

On Saturday, February 23, the actor took to his official Instagram account to share a photo in which he can be seen posing with a flower bouquet and the handwritten note. Elated by the gesture, Siddhant wrote in the caption that Big B’s gift and blessings are unimaginable for him. Calling it a moment of pride and happiness, the actor said that he is unable to express his joy at the moment and just wants to touch his feet.

In Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi essayed the role of MC Sher in the film and acted as a mentor to Ranveer’s character Murad. Ever since the film has released, Siddhant has emerged as an overnight star. As he continues to garner a lot of female attention, Siddhant recently confessed that he is in a relationship. In an interaction with an entertainment portal, the actor said that he is seeing someone. He added that her special someone is from the industry but is not an actor.

Before Gully Boy, Siddhant Chaturvedi has starred in web series like Life Sahi Hai and Inside Edge. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Gully Boy stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Along with receiving positive reviews, the film has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More