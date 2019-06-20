Siddhant Chaturvedi wins Grazia Millenial Award 2019: Gully Boy overnight star actor MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi Won Breakthrough Star Award in Grazia Millenial Award night. other actors like Deepika Padukone, Jhanvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey from the film student of the year 2 also marked their presence at the award night. Chaturvedi gave all the credit to the director of the movie and HIS Bhai Ranveer Singh.

Siddhant Chaturvedi Grazia Millenial Award 2019: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi debut had won many hearts with his power-packed performance and entered in Bollywood with a bang with his first film Gully Boy. Chaturvedi recently had been B town’s talk. MC Sher aka Siddhant Chaturvedi recently in Grazia Millennial Award 2019 won the Breakthrough Star Of The Year award 2019.

This new Bollywood face had a lot to say after winning the award as he stated his first award is very dear to him, he also gave all the credits to Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani & none the less his Bhai Ranveer Singh for winning the award.

Chaturvedi’s character MC Sher, before the movie release, created the buzz and became an overnight sensation. He also marked his presence in Hollywood’s MIB: International. Due to his power pack performance, right now he is flooded with film offers, but sources stated that Chaturvedi is choosing his scripts very wisely so that he wants to offer new content to the audiences.

Also Read : Mouni Roy on her role in Brahmastra: I was surprised that they wanted me to play the villain

Whereas, other Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Radhika Apte, Shobhita Dhulipala, Vicky Kaushal and young star Janhvi Kapoor, also marked their presence in Grazia Millennial award 2019. Young star Janhvi Kapoor who made her debut with Karan Johar’s Marathi remake Titled- Dhadhak and Chunky Panday’s Daughter Ananya Pandey also bagged the award, titled Rising Star Of the year and Genstar of the year award respectively.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App