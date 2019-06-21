Siddhant Chaturvedi: Siddhant Chaturvedi, who has become a breakthrough star with his Bollywood debut Gully Boy is set to work in a rom-com movie, where the fans will see a completely different side of the actor.

Siddhant Chaturvedi: Gully Boy actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi has made a name for himself in Bollywood since his role as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Since the movie, Siddhant has become a household name and his female fans have even given him the title of National crush. According to reports, the 26-year-old actor will be next seen in a Rom-com presented by Yash Raj Films. In the new project, the filmmakers want to present a very different side of Siddhant.

The project is said to be a huge one and Siddhant has already signed the contract. Filmmaker Aditya Chopra feels that Siddhant has a lot of potentials and therefore he has offered him a project which will be produced under YRF banner. Aditya Chopra or Yash Raj films have not made the official statement about the film yet.

There are speculations that he will be cast opposite to a young actress however, nothing has been confirmed yet. The actor will begin shooting for the YRF project in the last quarter of 2019. The team is currently working on the schedule of the movie.



Siddhant is also scheduled to shoot for the second season of the web series Inside Edge, in which he’ll reprise his role from the first season of the Inside edge. Siddhant is also set to work in a spin-off Gully Boy, in which he’ll be playing his own character, MC Sher with director Zoya Akhtar. The spin-off will trace the journey of MC Sher from being a struggling rapper to becoming a Hero in Rap battle.

The newcomer in Bollywood Siddhant had bagged the award of Breakthrough Star of the year at the Grazia Millennial awards 2019 for his role in Gully Boy.

In Gully Boy, Siddhants Role MC Sher is a struggling rapper, with a tough upbringing in slums of Mumbai. The Audience cannot wait to see the actor in a Rom-com genre.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App