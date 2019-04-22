Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made his debut with Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy, will reportedly star in MC Sher spin-off. The film will explore MC Sher's life and his journey of becoming a hero as it delves deeper into the hip hop culture in India. Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt did not just garner critical acclaim but also emerged as a box office success.

Gully Boy marked a turning point for Siddhant Chaturvedi’s career. Even though the film featured talented actors like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, it was Siddhant’s stint as MC Sher that garnered eyeballs and he emerged as the national crush of India. The popularity of MC Sher among the youth and cinephiles is such that the makers of the film are now planning a spin-off around his character.

According to the latest report by an entertainment portal, Zoya Akhtar and film producer Ritesh Sidhwani are planning to make a film on MC Sher’s life. Tracing his journey of becoming a hero, the film will delve deeper into the hip hop culture in India. One can also expect engaging rap battles in the film. In the film, Siddhant as MC Sher was a guiding figure and a friend to Ranveer’s character Murad.

After the release of the film, Siddhant did not just garner praises from film critics and the audience but also Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The next-gen actor received a heartfelt note and a bouquet from Big B after the release of the film. On being asked about his prep for Gully Boy, Siddhant had earlier told an entertainment portal that he asked Zoya Akhtar that whether MC Sher is a lion or a tiger. When she answered lion, he started watching documentaries on lions to adapt the body language.

When asked about how did he get the opportunity to audition for MC Sher, Siddhant said that he was dancing on the song Mirchi Lagi Toh Mein Kya Karu when Zoya saw him. He asked the DJ to play Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do and they started dancing together. That’s when Zoya Akhtar asked him to audition for the role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More