Siddhant Issar is an Indian Artist, Actor, Writer, Director, Theatre Performer and Independent Content Creator.

Siddhant is the son of Film Industry veteran Puneet Issar. He comes from a renowned family of Indian film makers and famous actors.

So acting and film-making is in the blood of Siddhant. He is born on 19 May,1990 in Juhu, Mumbai and has been passionate about films since he was a child. Siddhants mother, Deepali Issar is a spiritual healer. His elder sister, Nivriti Issar is an architect.

Siddhant studied in Arya Vidya Mandir Juhu, and pursued bachelors degree in Business Management from Mithibai and N.M. Later he acquired a Masters degree in Business Management. He has also taken formal training from a screenwriting school in New York, and also learnt drama and theatre in London.

Siddhant effectively portrays the role of “Duryodhan” in Magnum opus live theatre play – “Mahabharat An Epic Tale”. Completing over 100 shows between 2018 and 2020, it remains India’s most successful live theatre play. The young actor with his energy and range of performance, has been regarded as the show stealer of this classic style Broadway adaptation of the Mahabharat. The play also includes many other legendary actors.

Siddhant in the past has worked as an AD in several Ad Films, Regional Films, TV shows and films. Some of the other famous and super hit plays Siddhant has been a part off are – Chakraviewh (As Abhimanyu, Sharing stage with Nitish Bharadwaaj), Wrong Number, Hello Darling, Raavan Ki Ramayan (Again playing Megnadh and sharing stage with his father), Jab We Seprated, Pajama Party, Kali Salwaar, Bali-Gunjj and many more. He has independently written, directed and acted in plays like Kaam Chakra and a comedy play – Flop Film.

Siddhant wrote directed and acted in successful Short Films Such as Resurrection Jaago Aur Jiyo and also Sanghaar The Massacre. Both films attained an overwhelming response from audiences and also 4.5 out of 5 star reviews from several critics. He won many international awards for these short films, thus attaining immense praise and popularity.

Siddhant’s excellence in recital was noticed by Industry big wigs who showered praise for the Rashmi Rathi recital on his YouTube channel.

Siddhant was also the creative director and co writer of a show on GAMA Pehelwans life, which was being produced by Salman Khan and Directed by his father Puneet Issar. Originally made for Star Plus, talks are on for the show to be renewed and adapted for an OTT platform as a limited series.

Apart from being an actor par excellence, in personal life Siddhant is an animal lover. He is associated with several NGOs which are involved in rehabilitation of stray animals. The Issar family runs a Gau Shala in Goa where they house abandoned and old cows.