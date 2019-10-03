War: The most anticipated film of 2019, War has hit the screens yesterday and receiving praises from everywhere. The chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff as a mentor and student has been highly appreciated by the critics and the fans.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War has been released across the country and the film has stood over the expectations of the audience. Although, the second half of the film is said to be a little slow, however, it has managed to open with big numbers on day 1. Fans were expecting it to be a great movie as it stars the two leading Bollywood actors who are well known for their death-defying stunts to make the action scenes more real and dance moves to add charm to any song.

On the first day, yesterday, the film has earned Rs 50 core that makes it the biggest opener of 2019 and the makers and the cast of the film are extremely happy with the day 1 response of the film and it is expected to break other records as well in the coming days. The audience reviews say that the makers have well shown the chemistry between Kabir (Hrithik) and Khaled (Tiger), mentor and student.

In an interview during the movie promotions when maker Siddharth Anand, Hrithik and Tiger were present under the one roof, they were asked about the possibility of the sequel of War. Responding to which they said that part 2 is definitely a possibility. Well, this is a piece of good news for all those fans who have given thumbs to the film that makers can announce War 2 anytime soon.

Tiger also said that they are waiting to see how the audience accepts the film but part 2 is definitely a possibility, ya! Whereas Hrithik said that Inshallah! Hopefully. They will only think of the franchise if the public wants to see it. This hint for War 2 has made fans crazy as they want to see more of Hrithik and Tiger in an action-thriller. Fingers crossed and let’s hope for the best.

