Sidharth Malhotra is all set to sign his next romantic film after doing action-packed films, he will be signing Indra Kumar's upcoming film says reports.

Sidharth Malhotra, the Student of The Year actor, who is recognized for his brilliant acting and good looks is finally back with his romantic drama film after doing many action-packed films like Brothers, and is busy with the film like Marjaavaan and his upcoming film SherShaah which is based on the biopic of the Kargil warrior Vikram Batra.

According to sources, Sidharth is all set to sign the rom-com film of Indra Kumar which is not full-fledged comedy film but is in the space of romantic drama. Indra said that he wanted to do films which are fun and romantic, he further added that he wanted youngsters in it, he said that he is up to put everything together at this point.

Indra Kumar has directed varieties romantic comedy films like Ishq, Mann, Masti, Pyare Mohan, Dhamaal, Double Dhamaal, Grand Masti and its franchise films and Hera Pheri 3. He had done a number of hit films and is now looking for a new angle to his films. He started his career as a producer and has produced the iconic film Mohabbat.

Sidharth Malhotra is caught up with action-packed films like Marjaavan in which he is starred opposite Ritesh Deshmukh and SherShaah which is based on the biopic of Vikram who was in Kargil war, Kiara Advani will be

seen opposite him in the film and now with Indra Kumar’s film he will be back with rom-com drama film. Sidharth’s Marjaavan is slated to release on November 8, 2019.

Sidharth Malhotra started his career by being the assistant director of Shahrukh Khan’s film My Name Is Khan in 2010 and in 2012 he made his debut in Kran Johar’s directorial Student Of The Year 2 for which he received several awards and after this film, he did hit films like Hasee To Phasee and was in the romantic thriller film Ek Villain.

