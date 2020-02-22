Television stars Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair Rahmani are gearing up for their first music video. Take a look at their first still–

After entertaining the fans with their TitkTok videos, the two Internet sensations Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair are all set to collaborate for a music video. Reports reveal that it is a romantic video and is currently in its shooting phase. Moreover, Jannat Zubair Rahmani also shared a still from the music video to tease her fans on Instagram. In the picture, Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair Rahmani are posing sitting on a bike.

On the work front, Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair Rahmani are both busy with their shows. While Siddharth Nigam is currently busy shooting for Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga and is also planning for various music videos. Meanwhile, Jannat Zubair Rahmani is busy entertaining her audience with her TikTok videos.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is best known for appearing in TV show Tu Aashiqui and grabbed attention with her flamboyant style of dressing in the show with Ritvik Arora.

Moreover, the hottie has also appeared in films like Luv Ka The End, Tez Raftaar, What Will People Say and Hichki. Some of her music videos involves Kaise Main, Tere Bina, Zindagi Di Paudi and many more.

