Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki had managed to impress the film critics and audience alike. However, even the film had to cross a lot of Hichkis to achieve the kind of success it did. In an interaction with a leading news agency, Hichki’s filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra revealed that initially the film was supposed to a male centric film. Giving all credits to the film producer Maneesh Sharma, Siddharth added that it was because of his recommendation that they are celebrating the success of Hichki now.

“Maneesh called me and said, ‘What if we change the character to female? Because it was always a male centric film, never female centric’. For five years, I was looking for heroes in my mind. At that point I was like, ‘Where did the heroine (angle) come from?’ But I went back and thought about it, looked at the script and finally made the changes. Today we are celebrating the success. All thanks to him because if he had not come up with that idea I would’ve never got her (Rani),” said Siddharth.

Speaking about his struggle to find producers for Hichki, he said, “I pitched it to every person in the world and everyone told me ‘don’t make a film about a teacher, what is Tourette syndrome, are you mad and this isn’t a commercial film’. Some heard me, some said I’ve lost the plot. Then even I questioned myself – do I have it in me, have I really lost it? I went through this many times. I’ve been really fortunate that I got Yash Raj Films to back my story.”

Talking about how Rani was not the first preference for Hichki’s main lead, Siddharth recounted, “There was someone else but due to dates and other things it didn’t fall into place. At that point of time, Rani had just delivered her baby so we didn’t even know if she’d considering coming back. When we met Aditya Chopra, he said she may say no to you but let’s give her a narration. Earlier she had said ‘don’t take me because my priority is Adira today’. So, We had to figure out how to shoot with her for five hours in a day. As I knew the film inside out, there was clarity and it helped us in shooting the film.”

Helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra and bankrolled by Yash Raj Studios, Hichki is an adaptation of Hollywood film ‘Front of the Class’ (2008), which itself was based on the book, ‘Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had’ by Brad Cohen.

