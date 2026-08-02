Siddharth Roy Kapur Birthday Special: Rang De Basanti To Dangal, 7 Films That Made Him Bollywood’s Power Producer

When Bollywood’s biggest names are discussed, producers rarely receive the same attention as actors and directors. Siddharth Roy Kapur, however, has built a career that makes it difficult to overlook the person behind the camera. Over the years, he has been associated with some of Indian cinema’s most successful and acclaimed films, while also helping shape the industry’s evolving approach to content.

From his years at UTV Motion Pictures and Disney India to founding Roy Kapur Films, Siddharth has moved comfortably between commercial blockbusters and stories that challenge conventional Bollywood formulas. His filmography includes several movies that went beyond the box office to become cultural talking points.

On his birthday, here are seven films that define Siddharth Roy Kapur’s journey as a producer.

1. Rang De Basanti: Where It All Began

Released in 2006, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Rang De Basanti became one of the defining films of its generation. Starring Aamir Khan, Siddharth and Kunal Kapoor among others, the film blended friendship, youth and political awakening in a way that resonated strongly with audiences.

Siddharth was part of UTV’s team behind the film, which went on to become one of the six films associated with him that were officially chosen to represent India at the Oscars.

2. Barfi!: A Film That Broke The Formula

Anurag Basu’s Barfi! arrived in 2012 with Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ileana D’Cruz. Rather than relying on conventional commercial formulas, the film built its appeal around emotion, silence and unconventional characters.

The film was both a critical and commercial success and became another significant milestone in Siddharth’s career. It was also India’s official Oscar entry that year.

3. Chennai Express: The Blockbuster Gamble

With Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone at the centre, Chennai Express represented another side of Siddharth’s filmography.

The 2013 Rohit Shetty directorial became a major commercial blockbuster, demonstrating that his production portfolio could span from experimental storytelling to full-scale mainstream entertainers. Roy Kapur Films itself lists Chennai Express among the highest-grossing films he has produced.

4. Haider: When Shakespeare Met Kashmir

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider was a dramatically different proposition. Inspired by Shakespeare’s Hamlet, the 2014 film transported the tragedy to the political and emotional landscape of Kashmir.

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Tabu and Shraddha Kapoor, the film became known for its performances, writing and political undertones, further strengthening Siddharth’s association with ambitious, content-driven cinema.

5. Dangal: The Career-Defining Blockbuster

If one film represents the sheer scale of Siddharth’s production career, it is Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

Released in 2016, Nitesh Tiwari’s sports drama became a global phenomenon and is described by Roy Kapur Films as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The film’s success cemented Siddharth’s reputation for balancing commercially powerful cinema with strong storytelling.

6. The Sky Is Pink: A Different Kind Of Success

After establishing Roy Kapur Films in 2017, Siddharth moved into a more independent phase of his career. One of the company’s earliest major productions was The Sky Is Pink, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

The Shonali Bose directorial premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019, giving the production house an international platform.

7. Last Film Show: Taking Indian Cinema To The Oscars

Siddharth’s filmography also includes Last Film Show (Chhello Show), a Gujarati coming-of-age drama directed by Pan Nalin.

The film was selected as India’s official entry for the 95th Academy Awards and reached the Best International Feature Film shortlist—only the fourth Indian film to reach that stage at the time.

More Than Just A Producer

Siddharth’s influence extends beyond individual films. He served as President of the Producers Guild of India for six consecutive terms and was invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2023. He has also appeared on Variety’s list of the world’s most influential entertainment figures for seven consecutive years.

Away from the industry boardrooms, Siddharth is also known for his marriage to actor Vidya Balan. The couple married in 2012 after keeping their relationship largely private during its early days. Balan later recalled that their first dates were often spent driving around Mumbai to avoid public attention.

But on his birthday, it is his professional legacy that stands out: from Rang De Basanti to Dangal, Siddharth Roy Kapur’s career has been defined by films that found ways to be both ambitious and accessible.

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