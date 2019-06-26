The Lion King had been in headlines for various reasons. Helmed by Jon Favreau, the movie garnered our attention for every right reason. Recently, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan shared that he would be lending his voice for character Simba in Tamil version. Apart from Hindi, the movie will also be released in Tamil language.

The Lion King is one of the much-anticipated films of the year 2019. The movie made headlines when Bollywood King Khan broke the news that he would be lending his voice for the main character Mufasa in Hindi and his son would be dubbing for Simba. Besides Hindi, the movie will also be released in Tamil language. As per the latest update, South actor has been roped in to give his voice for the character Simba in Tamil version. The actor took to Twitter to share the news.

An elated Siddharth in his Twitter post said that it was a huge honour to voice Simba in Tamil in The Lion King. The movie is also special because he was the biggest fan of the genius Donald Glover. He hoped that he had managed to create a fraction of the magic that In the same post, he had thanked Disney and Jon Favreau.

It's a huge honour to voice #Simba in #Tamil in #TheLionKing. It is that extra bit special because I'm the biggest fan of the genius @donaldglover. I hope I have managed at least a fraction of the magic that he has in the film. Thank you #Disney and @Jon_Favreau for this. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rVjuankcC0 — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) June 25, 2019

In a statement to leading daily, Siddharth said that he could not forget the experience when he had watched the film on screen as well as on stage. it was an unforgettable experience in speaking and singing in Tamil as Simba in the spectacular new version of this timeless classic. He also could not wait to watch the avatar in the cinema with my audience.

The Lion King is directed by Jon Favreau. It is slated to release on July 19, 2019.

Disney has also shared the full soundtrack list for The Lion King. The track is named as TBA is crooned by Beyonce, as stated by Donald Favreau. In an interview with Fandango, the track will be an original number and not necessarily from 1994 animated movie.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App