Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have been grabbing attention for their engagement. The couple recently exchanged rings in a private ceremony, which some have labelled as a “secret engagement.” Clarifying the matter, Siddharth addressed it during an event saying, “Many people said we had done this in secret. There’s a significant difference between doing something privately with family and doing something secretly. Those whom we didn’t invite are calling it a secret, but it was a private ceremony for those whom we know. The next steps depend on our elders because this isn’t like scheduling a shooting date that I can decide on. This is a lifetime commitment. So, when they decide, it will happen naturally.”

When questioned about Aditi Rao Hydari’s response to the proposal, Siddharth replied, “These questions about how much time it took shouldn’t be asked. The end result must be either yes or no. I’ll see whether the result is pass or fail. I’ve never seen how many marks I’ll score. I was in tension whether it would be a yes or a no and my name was in the pass list.” Regarding their wedding date, Siddharth added, “The wedding arrangements hinge on the elders’ decisions. Unlike setting a shooting schedule, this is a significant life event. It will transpire at the appropriate time as per their guidance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Recently, both Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari shared news of their engagement on Instagram, accompanied by similar captions. Alongside the text, they proudly displayed their engagement rings.

On the professional front, Aditi Rao Hydari is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut, “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” premiering on Netflix on May 1. The series also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manisha Koirala, and Sharmin Segal. Meanwhile, Siddharth was last seen in the highly successful Tamil film “Chithha.”

