The Bollywood and television beauty Gauahar Khan took to her official Instagram account to share the latest updates of the upcoming series Side Hero. Watch the official trailer of Side Hero shared by Eros Now on its official Youtube channel. In her post, Khan wrote told her huge fan following to get ready for a mad ride. Congratulating co-star Arjun Kanungo for his acting debut, Gauahar Khan shared the trailer of upcoming series Side Hero. Helmed by Rohan Sippy, the web portal Eros Now is all set to release its first original show. Kunaal Roy Kapur, Gauahar Khan, Arjun Kanungo and Gopal Dutt-starrer Side Hero will start streaming from September 24, this year.

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani star Kunaal Roy Kapur while talking about the series was noted saying that he is thrilled to be a part of the upcoming Side Hero. The actor further added that web series resembles his own filmy journey. Side Hero is a witty web-series and a fresh take on comedy that takes a dig at Hindi cinema. The actor hoped that the audience has as much fun as we the makers and the entire team of Side Hero had.

Even the director of Side Hero was noted saying he truly loved working with Kunaal. Talking about why he chose Kunaal, the director said that Kapur’s nature at work id the reason that he became an ideal collaborator and the subject of the show. He further added that Kunaal’s self-deprecating persona made them make fun of him and infact the team. They even captured the madness behind the scenes of Kunaal Kapur.

Watch the official trailer of Side Hero shared by Eros Now on YouTube:

