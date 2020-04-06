Masakali from Delhi 6 to be remixed by Tanishk Bagchi which will feature Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in the video.

A.R Rahman’s classic song Masakali from the album of Delhi 6 is all set to receive the remix treatment, with slight adjustments making the song more palatable to the clubs, the song is being remixed by Tanishk Bagchi and the video for the song will feature Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

While talking about the video for the song Sidharth Malhotra revealed it will feature himself and Tara Sutaria being stuck in a room and having a gala time in there, apart from this it is also known that the song will be a party version of the original song as revealed by Tanishk Bagchi who said he doesn’t plan on changing much in the song as it already is a fan favorite and will just make it more groovy like he did with his earlier A.R Rahman remix The Humma song.

The video for the song will be directed by Adil sheikh while Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon will voice the new version of the song which will be released under the banner of T series.

Masakali has been a much loved song being listened to by some even to this day and had such a cultural impact that it made the namesake pigeon a popular choice to pet at the time, and its remix is unfortunately destined to be marred by criticism from the fans of the original.

A. R Rahman is India’s one of the finest music directors of all time, who has given the most unique sounds to the nation and made several of the classic songs however his songs also have been a popular choice for remix not just by the Indian artists but by artists worldwide like Will.i.am who remixed Rahman’s Urvashi to create Its My Birthday.

However apart from Will.i.am’s its my birthday and Tanishk Bagchi’s the Humma Song most the remixes of A. R. Rahman’s classics have not fared well with fans with likes of the Urvashi remix by Yo Yo Honey Singh and the recently remixed Muqabala featured in the film Street Dancer being slammed by the audience for degrading the original.

Making the remix of Masakali a interesting watch as to whether it will be able to impress fans or not.

