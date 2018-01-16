The Aiyaary actor who celebrates his 33rd birthday today revealed that apart from acting he is also considering business aspects and thus will be launching a sunglasses line of his own. Sidharth told a leading daily, His mentor Karan Johar threw him a birthday bash which saw stars like Jacquline Fernandez, but ex-beau Alia Bhatt was not present on the scene, neither did she send out a wish for him.

Sidharth Malhotra started out his career in 2012 as the brooding chocolate boy in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Ever since then the actor has been making his mentor proud with the kind of scripts he has been associated with. While his career in the B-town has witnessed a roller coaster ride with movies like Ek Villian, Kapoor & Sons, and Brother, with each passing film Sidharth has pushed the envelope and stood his ground strong despite the criticism and failures.

The Aiyaary actor who celebrates his 33rd birthday today revealed that apart from acting he is also considering business aspects and thus will be launching a sunglasses line of his own. Sidharth told a leading daily, “There has been a discussion for quite some time now. People came to me with the idea of launching my brand of sunglasses. I quite liked it.” His mentor Karan Johar threw him a birthday bash which saw stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, but ex-beau Alia Bhatt was not present on the scene, neither did she send out a wish for him.

Many celebrities took to Twitter to wish the dashing actor on his birthday:

To my sweetest costar & fellow Villain @S1dharthM a very happy birthday. – have a stupendous birthday brother. & #Aiyaary is looking fabulous. pic.twitter.com/uasit0Cl3J — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 16, 2018

Happpppppy bday to the not so aiyaar in real life @S1dharthM .wishing u the best of everything..keep slaying ! 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/8gTz0kYIcm — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) January 16, 2018

Happy Birthday Sid. Have a great year. Good luck at the movies. @S1dharthM 🤗 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 16, 2018

Since pride makes us artificial n humility makes us real, HAPPY BIRTHDAY to a very very real star @S1dharthM have an awesome one boy 🤗 tons of love n luck pic.twitter.com/LPtXIMGKuK — Capt. Maya Semwal (@Pooja_Chopra_) January 16, 2018

Happy birthday Sid @S1dharthM have a good one brother.. milde aa jaldi..Rab rakha.. cheers 🎂🍾🍻 pic.twitter.com/8fODw3vARt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 16, 2018

Happy birthday @S1dharthM !! Have a fabulous year fellow Delhiite! ☺️✌️looking forward to #Aiyaari ! 🤗 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 16, 2018

The team of Aiyaary celebrated Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday with the Army Jawans at the BSF camps in Jaisalmer. Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey along with Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Chopra visited the BSF camp in Jaisalmer after the team received an invite from the Jawans.