Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was earlier dating Raazi actor Alia Bhatt for a long period of time, is now in an alleged relationship with Lust Stories fame Kiara Advani, according to latest media reports. Soon after Sidharth and Alia called off their relationship, rumours of Alia Bhatt dating her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor started surfacing on social media and several reports suggest that Alia and Ranbir are very serious about each other.

Seems like even Sidharth Malhotra has moved on and is now dating Kiara Advani who grabbed headlines with her masturbation scene in Karan Johar’s directorial Lust Stories.

Although earlier there were speculations that Sidharth Malhotra was dating Jacqueline Fernandez as the two have featured in films like A Gentleman: Sundar, Sushil or Risky, among others, latest reports suggest that Sidharth has now found his new lady love and that is Kiara Advani. The couple has been spotted at several occasions may it be their dinner or lunch dates or casual meetings.

Kiara, who won many hearts with her stellar and bold performance in Lust Stories is a very popular name in the south film industry. What further inflated their relationship rumours was Sidharth’s presence at Kiara’s birthday bash.

Sidharth Malhotra made his big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year post which he started dating his SOTY co-star Alia Bhatt but however, things soon turned sour and Alia is now in love with Ranbir Kapoor.

They both will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which also stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and television actress Mouni Roy. Sidharth is one of the most handsome and dashing Bollywood actors and Kiara is extremely hot and sizzling. The two look great together and we hope that this news is true. However, none of them has confirmed the news.

