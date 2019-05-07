Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have started shooting for their upcoming film Shershaah which is a Karan Johar film and is based on the life of Kargil martyr Vikram Batra.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have started shooting for their upcoming film titled Shershaah. The film, which is a based on the life of Kargil martyr Vikram Batra who lost his life while fighting bravely during Kargil war 1999. Both Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have started shooting for Shershaah in Chandigarh.

The movie is being backed by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and their official Twitter handle shared photos from the first day of the shoot in the presence of Lt. Gen (retired) Y.K. Joshi and Vishal Batra, who is the brother of Vikram Batra and the then Commanding Officer of 13 JAK Rifles in 1999.

Vikram Batra was a brave Indian army officer who lost his life at the age of 24 fighting for the country during the 1999 Kargil war against Pakistan. The film is being helmed by Vishnu Varadhan who has directed Tamil and Telugu films such as Arinthum Ariyamalum, Kurumbu, Pattiyal, Arrambam, among a few others.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani… #Shershaah goes on floors, filming begins… Directed by Vishnu Varadhan. pic.twitter.com/Jo3LqLO9X9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2019

This will be the first time when Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be coming together for a film. Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Kalank, will also be seen in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Good News. Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in Aiyaary, will also be seen in movies like Jabariya Jodi co-starring Parineeti Chopra and Marjaavaan co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria.

The film is one of the most anticipated movies as it is based on the life of Indian army hero Vikram Batra and fans are excited to see Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani together on screen.

