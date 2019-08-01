Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted last night leaving in the same car together post her birthday bash. The rumoured B-town couple surprised the paps after they posed for the camera freely. Kiara and Sid will share the screen space in the upcoming movie Shershaah.

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani turned a year older yesterday. On the special occasion of her birthday, the Kabir Singh star invited many of her close friends and family to her birthday bash. The party was attended by a lot of celebrities from the entertainment industry such as Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Manish Malhotra and others. Kiara’s rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra also attended the party. Later, by the end of the party, Kiara was seen leaving with Sid in the same car.

Paps were also surprised to see the couple together. The new B-town couple did not hesitate to leave from the party together and they pose for the camera. All the rumours about both of dating each other could be true and the actors are not shy of their new relationship.

Sid and Kiara will be seen in their first collaboration together titled Shershaah which is slated to released next year in 2020. As per reports, the actors have signed another movie together which will be gangster drama but no official statement has been given by the filmmakers till now. When Kiara and Sidharth were asked about seeing each other they laughed it out saying they are just good friends and nothing more. Student Of The Year actor said Kiara is a great friend and co-star.

Meanwhile, Sid is all set for his latest release Jabariya Jodi alongside Parineeti Chopra which is slated to hit the silver screens on August 2. On the other hand, Kiara Advani was last seen in Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh which was a blockbuster and collected good business at the box office. She will be next seen in Good News, Laxmmi Bomb and Shershaah.

