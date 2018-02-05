According to latest media reports, it is being said that Sidharth Malhotra, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet Singh, Naseeruddin Shah and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaari, which was earlier slated to release on February 9, will now be pushed to February 16 as there are some changes made by the Defence Ministry.

According to a report in Mid Day, the body has asked for five cuts in the film, because of which the film might end up releasing on February 16 giving Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man a solo release on February 9. “There’s a strong chance that Aiyaary will be postponed to February 16. The team will submit the film to the CBFC only after making the recommended changes. The overseas delivery of the film looks difficult, considering we won’t have the censor certificate in time. That will, in turn, affect the India release,” producer Jayantilal Gada confirmed to the tabloid

Aiyaary features talented actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet Singh, Naseeruddin Shah and Manoj Bajpayee. Aiyaary is a film based on true events. It is based on the lives of two army officers, who though very different from each other, are uncompromising and right in their own ways. While Manoj is the mentor, Sidharth is a dependent and their relationship is what the highlight of the film is.