Jabariya Jodi which was set to release this weekend has been postponed to August 9, 2019, by Ekta Kapoor reportedly to make sure her previous release Judgementall Hai Kya, does well at the box office. The movie Jabariya Jodi stars Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles.

Jabariya Jodi: Bollywood analyst and trade critic, Taran Adarsh took to his twitter handle a few minutes back to announce that the release date of Ekta Kapoor’s Jabariya Jodi starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra has been pushed by a week. The movie is now slated to release on August 9, 2019, and will be avoiding a clash with Khandani Shafakhan starring Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah, and Varun Sharma.

Many fans believe that the reason for pushing of the release date by a week is because of the successful run of Judgementall Hai Kya, Ekta Kapoor’s previous release starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The movie has been receiving mixed reviews from many critics and fans some call it a dark comedy whereas some believe that the movie has been stretched a lot.

The movie Jabariya Jodi is an upcoming Hindi language action romantic comedy film based on groom kidnapping prevalent in Bihar. Sidharth Malhotra will essay the role of Abhay Singh, a Bihari thug, whereas Parineeti Chopra will be Babli Yadav. Going by the songs of the film which gave us glimpses into their life, it is expected that the duo are childhood lovers who will fight for love with their family. The movie apart from them will also see Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Aparshakti Khurana, Chandan Roy Sanyal. Neeraj Sood, Arfi Lamba and many more.

Take a look at Taran Adarsh’s tweet here:

IT'S OFFICIAL… #JabariyaJodi – which was slated for release on 2 Aug 2019 – will now release one week later: 9 Aug 2019. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

Yayyy good 4 #JudgementallHaiKya, great decision by @ektaravikapoor u know jhk has a potential to earn more thank you for this superb decision and now u have 2 weeks more to promote jabariya jodi — innocent fan(Manas Joshi) (@manasrocksss) July 29, 2019

Jabariya Jodi will have the advantage of a solo release on August 9, 2019, and will also have a benefit of Bakri Eid on August 12 followed by Independence day weekend. It is a good decision as per movie buff and influencer Joginder Tuteja. See tweet:

#JabariyaJodi to now release on 9th Aug instead of 2nd Aug It will take advantage of Bakri Eid on Monday, 12th Aug, and then also the Independence Day weekend Good decision @ektaravikapoor @balajimotionpic @SidMalhotra @ParineetiChopra — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) July 29, 2019

The soundtrack of the movie has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra lyrics have been penned by Raj Shekhar, Rashmi Virag, Shabbir Ahmed, Kummar, and background music has been sored by Joel Crasto. The first song of the movie was Khadke Glassy, followed by Zilla Hilela, Dhoonde Akhiyaan, Khwabfaroshi, Ki Honda Pyaar, and Glassy 2.0.

