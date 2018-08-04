Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra will start shooting for their next, Shotgun Shaadi from the second week of August. Marking as the directorial debut of Prashant Singh, who assisted Aanand L Rai in Raanjhanaa and Tanu Weds Manu. The love saga will be the second movie of Student of the Year actor Sidharth Malhotra and Ishaqzaade star Parineeti Chopra after Hasee Toh Phasee.

Student Of The Year actor Sidharth Malhotra and Ishadzaade star Parineeti Chopra are back again! And this time for Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhanaa director Aanand L Rai. The two were last seen in Hasee Toh Phasee which as a Bollywood hit. Hence, the two will reunite for a new Bollywood project which will be the directorial debut of Prashant Singh. Titled as Shotgun Shaadi, Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh will co-produce the love saga which is all set to go on the floors from next week. As per sources, the movie will be shot in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar.

Parineeti Chopra is busy with Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s directorial Namaste England starring Arjun Kapoor. Made under the banners of Pen India Limited, Namastey Production Ltd., Reliance Entertainment and Blockbuster Movie Entertainers, upcoming Bollywood romantic comedy will hit the theatres on October 19, this year. Produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Akkshay Jayantilal Gada, Reliance Entertainment, Aashina A. Shah, Reshma Kadakia, Kushal Kantilal Gada, Firuzi Khan and Sameer Chopra, Namaste London is a sequel of 2007’s Namastey London.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen essaying the role of Sher Shah Vikram Batra. Under the banners of Dharma Productions and Shabbir Boxwala, the Vikram Batra biopic will revolve around the brave act and Kargil war hero Vikram Batra’s love towards his country. Sandeep Shrivastava will pen down the Vishnu Varadhan directorial.

