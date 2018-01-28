The next gen star Sidharth Malhotra has won hearts with his super hot looks and splendid acting. At the age of 18, Sidharth entered modelling but soon left it to join the Bollywood industry. Before venturing into acting, he went on to work as an assistant director to Karan Johar in the 2010 film My Name Is Khan. The Bollywood superstar received his big Bollywood break in Karan Johar directoral Student Of The Year along with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.
Post the dream debut, Sidharth paved his way into million hearts and carved out a place for himself in the Indian film industry with films like Ek Villian, Kapoor and Sons, Hasee Toh Phasee and A Gentleman among many others. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his next release Aiyaari on February 9th, 2018. Apart from the gaining commercial success, Siddharth has also been termed as one of the most desirable and handsome hunks of Indian cinema, all thanks to his dreamy looks and well toned body.
He’s hot, He’s sexy and he knows it. From latest photoshoots to flaunting his six pack abs in the gym, Sidharth keeps all his fans updated on social media and has built his own army of fans. Check out 35 hot, sexy and most handsome photos of Sidharth Malhotra that are bound to make you fall for him:
Sidharth Malhotra flaunts his amazing style ahead of Aiyaari promotions.