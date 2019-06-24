Ek Tha Villain actor Sidharth Malhotra is shooting the second schedule for his movie titled Shershaa in Uttrakhand, Auli. Several photographs are surfacing on social media from shooting set where he can be seen in a black hoodie, blue jeans and black cap. He will be essaying a role of Captain Vikram Batra. Captain Vikram Batra was killed during the Kargil war.

In the picture, Sidharth Malhotra can be seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black cap. He completed his overall appearance with a pair of blue reflectors. In the picture, we can see Sidharth in a black hoodie, blue jeans and black cap. He completed his look with a pair of blue reflectors. Meanwhile, the actor will appear in Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen sharing the silver screen space for the first time for Karan Johar’s Shershaah.

Sources quoted that the movie will primarily focus on the personal life of Batra involving the sequences with the family members. A major part is a developing based on the whole relationship and this girlfriend Dimple Cheema. It will focus on the love story of Siddhartha Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

He got killed while battling for the country during the Kargil War before getting married. Presently, all the scenes featuring will be shot. There will be a few romantic songs that will also film during this schedule.

Vishnu Vardhan is a director of the film. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi.

