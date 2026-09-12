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Home > Entertainment News > Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Chhathi Maiya’ Song Goes Viral, Crosses 8 Million Views In 24 Hours: ‘Proud Moment For Bihar’

Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Chhathi Maiya’ Song Goes Viral, Crosses 8 Million Views In 24 Hours: ‘Proud Moment For Bihar’

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s The Vvaan has brought Chhath Puja to the centre of mainstream Hindi cinema with its new song Chhathi Maiya. The devotional track has crossed 8 million views within 24 hours and sparked an emotional response online.

Tamannaah Bhatia Chhathi Maiya Song
Tamannaah Bhatia Chhathi Maiya Song

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 11:48 IST

The makers of The Vvaan have struck an emotional chord with audiences with Chhathi Maiya, a devotional song that brings the rituals and visual grandeur of Chhath Puja to the big screen. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, the song has quickly become a talking point online, particularly among viewers from Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Released on September 10, the track crossed 8 million views within 24 hours, according to NDTV, with several viewers calling it a significant portrayal of Chhath in mainstream Hindi cinema.

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Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia Bring Chhath Puja To The Big Screen

The 3-minute-30-second song shows Tamannaah’s character observing Chhath Puja despite Sidharth’s character questioning her faith. The video follows her through the rituals alongside other women, eventually tying the festival’s devotion to a dramatic turn in the story.

The song has been sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics by Kaushal Kishore and choreography by Chinni Prakash.

Tamannaah said the song was an attempt to bring the pride of Bihar and Patna to the big screen, while Vishal Mishra described Chhath as a tradition deeply rooted in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

‘Proud Moment For Bihar’: Fans React To Chhathi Maiya

Social media reactions have largely centred on the cultural representation. Several users expressed excitement about experiencing the Chhath sequence in theatres, while others described it as a proud moment for people from Bihar and the Purvanchal region.

The song has also prompted an interesting discussion around language. While many viewers praised its emotional impact, some felt that using Bhojpuri lyrics could have made the cultural connection even stronger.

What Is The Vvaan About?

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest blends folklore, fantasy, mystery and supernatural elements. The story follows a contemporary, city-bred man who returns to his roots and becomes entangled with an ancient supernatural force connected to a forbidden forest.

The film draws inspiration from folklore associated with the Van Devi Temple near Patna, with writer Arunabh Kumar and director Deepak Kumar Mishra previously describing the project as a story about returning to one’s homeland and rediscovering one’s roots.

The Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 25, 2026.

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Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Chhathi Maiya’ Song Goes Viral, Crosses 8 Million Views In 24 Hours: ‘Proud Moment For Bihar’
Tags: Sidharth MalhotraThe Vvaan

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Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Chhathi Maiya’ Song Goes Viral, Crosses 8 Million Views In 24 Hours: ‘Proud Moment For Bihar’

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Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Chhathi Maiya’ Song Goes Viral, Crosses 8 Million Views In 24 Hours: ‘Proud Moment For Bihar’

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Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Chhathi Maiya’ Song Goes Viral, Crosses 8 Million Views In 24 Hours: ‘Proud Moment For Bihar’
Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Chhathi Maiya’ Song Goes Viral, Crosses 8 Million Views In 24 Hours: ‘Proud Moment For Bihar’
Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Chhathi Maiya’ Song Goes Viral, Crosses 8 Million Views In 24 Hours: ‘Proud Moment For Bihar’
Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Chhathi Maiya’ Song Goes Viral, Crosses 8 Million Views In 24 Hours: ‘Proud Moment For Bihar’
Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Chhathi Maiya’ Song Goes Viral, Crosses 8 Million Views In 24 Hours: ‘Proud Moment For Bihar’

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