The next guests on the celeb talk show Koffee with Karan will be Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapoor. The show is hosted by film producer and director Karan Johar. First airing on 19 November 2004, it is the longest-running talk show on Indian television. The show is currently in its sixth season which premiered on 21 October 2018.

Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapoor will be seen shortly in KJo’s Koffee with Karan, spilling their secrets on the talk show. The show has revealed its latest promo in which Sidharth Malhotra shares his desire to see the mother of a child, Kareena Kapoor Khan as his wife. Well, Saif needs to beware of that. Because of Kareena’s stunning and evergreen beauty, Sid didn’t hesitate to disclose his heart’s secret wish. Let’s wait to see how the actress will react to the actor’s remark.

Malhotra began his career as a model at the age of 18. Dissatisfied by the profession, he went on to work as an assistant director to Karan Johar in the film My Name Is Khan in 2010. He made his acting debut with a leading role in KJo’s teen drama Student of the Year (2012), for which he also received a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut nomination. Apart from acting in films, Sid also endorses several brands and products, such as Coca-Cola, Corneto, and American Swan.

Kareena Kapoor, now Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut in the 2000 war film Refugee. She established herself in Hindi cinema with roles in the historical drama Ashoka, and the blockbuster melodrama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… in 2001. Bebo is currently married to Saif Ali Khan with whom she has an adorable son Taimur.

