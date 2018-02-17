Neeraj Pandey’s Aiyaary that stars Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee as army officials, registered a low opening of around Rs 3.25 crore, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com. Written and directed by Neeraj, Aiyaary stars Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead besides Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher in prominent roles. The film is facing tough competition from Marvel’s Black Panther that released the same day.

Neeraj Pandey’s latest release, Aiyaary, which opened to scathing reviews from critics, had a dull start at the box office too. The film, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles, made an opening collection of Rs 3.25 crore on day one, according to a leading daily report. The movie is a military thriller which is currently banned in Pakistan due to its anti-Pakistan storyline. It is a story of an East Indian colonel played by Bajpayee who has 36 hours to capture his former protégé played by Sidhart who is a rogue major who can bring down the government.

The report said Aiyaary collected Rs 3.25 crore on Friday, making it Sidharth Malhotra’s lowest opener ever. While his debut film Student of The Year (2012) opened with Rs 7.25 crore collection, Riteish Deshmukh’s Ek Villain (2014) and Akshay Kumar’s Brothers (2015) made opening collections of Rs 16.43 crore and Rs 13.04 crore respectively. Malhotra’s recent film opposite Jacqueline Fernandez, A Gentleman (2017) opened with Rs 3.73 crore while Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Ittefaq (2017) – a remake of Rajesh Khanna’s film by the same name collected Rs 3.69 crore on the first day.

Meanwhile, Marvel’s latest superhero movie starring Chadwick Boseman and Micheal B Jordan, Black Panther which was supposed to give Aiyaary a run for its money made Rs 5.60 crore in India on Friday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ‘#BlackPanther embarks on a TERRIFIC START… Fri ₹ 5.60 cr Nett [includes ₹ 35 lakhs from paid previews on Thu]… Gross BOC: ₹ 7.18 cr. India biz… Note: Hindi + English.’

#BlackPanther embarks on a TERRIFIC START… Fri ₹ 5.60 cr Nett [includes ₹ 35 lakhs from paid previews on Thu]… Gross BOC: ₹ 7.18 cr. India biz… Note: Hindi + English. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2018

Akshay Kumar’s PadMan which was earlier going to clash with Aiyaary on February 9 collected Rs 2 crore on Friday, making the total domestic collection to Rs 64 crore. Padmaavat continued its winning spree at the ticket windows, having collected over Rs 267 crore in three weeks. Adarsh tweeted, ‘#Padmaavat biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 166.50 cr Week 2: ₹ 69.50 cr Week 3: ₹ 31.75 cr Total: ₹ 267.75 cr India biz. Note: Includes all 3 versions – Hindi + Tamil + Telugu. SUPER-HIT.’