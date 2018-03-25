Actor Sidharth Malhotra might be seen in an upcoming film to be directed by Anees Bazmee. If things materialize the actor will be playing the male protagonist for the director’s romantic comedy very soon. At present, Sidharth is working on the biopic of Captain Vikram Batra, which marks the first biopic film in his career.

After playing a hard line army officer role in Neeraj Pandey ’s last film Aiyaary, actor Sidharth Malhotra might be seen in a comic avatar in his next film. Ass per reports, the actor has been approached by Anees Bazmee for a romantic comedy. Meanwhile, at present, Sidharth is working for his upcoming biopic film on Kargil martyr, Param Vir Chakra Captain Vikram Batra which has been tentatively titled, Kargil: Sher Shah. He is busy preparing for the role in the film.

Moreover, as per reports, the actor is yet to sign the project. He is waiting for the narration of the script after which he will give his final consent. Meanwhile, talking about why he didn’t feature in a biopic film till date and decided to take up the current biopic on martyr Captain Vikram Batra, the actor said, “A biopic needs to mean something. As an actor, I need to feel the connect. A biopic is not a fictitious story. It is based on a real person and I think one needs to handle that with a lot of sensitivity.”

He further added that the character that he’ll be playing next is very sensitive and the story is quite touching. He said, “When I was approached for the film, and they spoke to me about the character, I felt it means a lot to me and I have so much respect for him.” Further, in an earlier interview, the actor had also said that he would love to play a superhero if somebody approaches him with a great script having a unique character.

