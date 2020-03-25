Sidharth Shukla on completely locked down said it is a necessary step to control the pandemic. He also called it a better version of Bigg Boss. Here is what your favourite has to say on coronavirus pandemic.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently revealed his quarantine plans. The actor on the re-telecast of Bigg Boss said that he might not get the chance to watch him again but due to the lockdown he is getting sufficient time to spend with family and watch TV. He did watch his entry in Bigg Boss house yesterday and said that he is glued to it. Sidharth Shukla also shared a note for his fans during the locked down.

The actor said that it is a necessary step in such circumstances and this is the only way to get rid of this. He asked people to follow government orders and to take the necessary precautions. The actor said that there is a lot of this to do at home. He is spending good quality time with the family, he is doing things at home that he has never done before.

Sidharth Shukla appreciated the steps taken by the government and he also showed his happiness for the re-telecast of the Bigg Boss season 13. It can be said that his show is telecasted again because he won the title of Bigg Boss season 13. People might focus more on Sidharth Shukla this time because the actor has made headlines because of his commendable performance in the house.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown, it is not less than curfew said Prime Minister. Well, the step is taken to control the pandemic. The shooting of Bollywood and television is also postponed.

