Sidharth Shukla self-quarantine: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is keeping himself busy with household work during self-quarantine. In the video, the hunk can be seen washing utensils, mobbing and chopping onion.

Sidharth Shukla self-quarantine: When the whole nation has been locked down for 21 days, Bollywood actors are finding new ways to utilize their self-quarantine, where some are focusing more on fitness while others are honing their cooking skills. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla with his recent video is inspiring people on how to do household work.

Yes! You read it right, the one who always had an excuse in BB 13 house for not working, he is now washing utensils, cleaning–dusting, chopping vegetables and helping out his mother in her household work. Indeed, he is setting a perfect example for all those men who scare from doing these home duties.

In the video, Shukla can be seen in his all-time favourite pajamas with a blue t-shirt. He seemed to be quiet happy doing all the work, while his fans couldn’t stop gushing over him and called him cute! The video got more than 1 million views with lovable comments for him. A user wrote: Sidharth Shukla is love and TRP king of the industry, while another user wrote: looking super cute in performing all your household duties. Dying to see him every day. Now that’s call popularity!

Check the post here:

On the professional front, various big budget projects have been flooded in his kitty, recently he was seen in a music video, titled Bhula Dunga opposite to Shehnaaz Gill. Singer Darshan Raval has given the voice and composed the song. The song got immense love from SidNaaz fans, as they were already eagerly waiting to see them in a new project. So, the duo fulfilled their fan wish, soon Shukla will open his own YouTube channel.

Watch Bhula Dunga song here:

