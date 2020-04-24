This would not be wrong to say that coronavirus pandemic has not just taken lives globally, it has also generated a lot of panic and anxiety among the people. Though the government is trying hard to impose the rules to safeguard the people, the celebrities are also leaving no stone unturned to generate awareness about the outbreak and to take precautions even when you are staying at home. After Bollywood, recently TV actors came together to spread a special message about the crises with the help of leading producers.

The initiative was headed by Ekta Kapoor and it featured Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill. Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Manish Paul, Shabir Ahluwalia, Reem Sameer Shaikh, Karan V Grover, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Surbhi Jyoti, Aasif Sheikh, Srithi Jha, Karan Jotwani and many more. It seems Ekta Kapoor took inspiration from Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss where the celebrities were seen entering Ekta Kapoor’s Bigg Boss house with suitcases and were given the task to stay with each other in a single house.

Later, Remo D’Souza becomes the Bigg Boss and is seen giving tasks to all the celebrities of mopping and cleaning the house. Later he is also seen revealing the importance of social distancing with other actors. The short film is directed by Guroudev Bhalla and its creative work is headed by Sonali Jaffar.

Opening about the initiative, Ekta Kapoor said that the short film is a collective effort by the Television producer association which gives a message to be unified during these crises. She added that the language they used to spread the message was entertainment so that everyone could connect to it. JD Majethia revealed that Ekta Kapoor’s one message brought everyone together and the entire Tv fraternity including the producers came up with Quarantined film.

