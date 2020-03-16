Sidharth Shukla who has become the talk of the town since entered into the Bigg Boss house, the fans are not ready to keep Calm on the name of him. Sidharth Shukla has tied up with Vikas Gupta for his new project.

Sidharth Shukla’s fans are excited to watch their favourite contestant back on the television screens. Well, recently mastermind Vikas Gupta has revealed that he has confirmed a project with Siddharth Shukla. Although there are no such updates on the project. There are no details on the project but Vikas Gupta clear rumours and said that he had joined hands with Siddharth Shukla to bring out the next project. The fans are super excited to watch their favourite contestant back on screens.

Sidharth Shukla fans warm welcome to their favourite contestant in their style as the fans have started the trend on the Twitter return of Siddharth Shukla. Siddharth Shukla fans are crazy for him. On a daily basis, the beginning of a different trend for him. Earlier there were rumours that Sidharth Shukla is going to be cast in Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Now, Siddharth Shukla is going to begin a new project with Vikas Gupta. On the other hand, Salman Khan took Randeep Hooda in his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Talking about Siddharth Shukla a number of times he has said that he is not that social but he is trying to get social with his fans as he is posting pictures and sharing video clips from his daily life. So that he could reduce the difference between him and his fans. You can take a look at the recent pictures of him also you can take a look at the fans commenting on his return to the television shows.

